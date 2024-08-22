Research: LGBTQ+ more likely to try inclusive CPG products

Revry, the LGBTQ+ streaming network, has announced the release of a study conducted in collaboration with Nielsen, revealing significant findings about the purchasing behaviours, brand loyalty, and advertising perceptions of LGBTQ+ consumers in the grocery and household items market.

The study, conducted in June 2024 as part of the Revry LGBTQ+ Streaming Audience Insights powered by Nielsen, underscores the growing influence of LGBTQ+ consumers, with brands that demonstrate visible support for this community reaping substantial loyalty and advocacy. Notably, the study highlights the crucial role of LGBTQ+ inclusive advertising and brand participation in community events on purchasing decisions.

Key findings include:

Consumer Support for LGBTQ+ Inclusive Brands: Over 69 per cent of LGBTQ+ consumers are more likely to try grocery or household items from brands that visibly support the LGBTQ+ community. Nearly 70 per cent value brands that participate in LGBTQ+ community events, reinforcing the importance of brand alignment with community values.

Impact of Inclusive Advertising: Approximately 66per cent of LGBTQ+ viewers are more inclined to purchase from brands that advertise in LGBTQ+ inclusive programming or feature LGBTQ+ individuals in their campaigns. Targeted messaging further strengthens this connection, with 40 per cent of viewers seeking more information and 20per cent making a purchase based on such advertising.

Frequent Purchases in Key Categories: 89 per cent of LGBTQ+ consumers report making grocery and household item purchases daily to weekly. Food and beverages top the list, purchased significantly more often than other items within this category. The study indicates that consumer packaged goods (CPG), personal care, and apparel are the most influenced categories by advertising.

Category Advertising Keeps Viewers Engaged: Ads in the Grocery and Household category in Quarter 2 2024 had an average Completion Rate of 99.18 per cent, above Revry’s benchmark of 95 per cent. Both Grocery/beverage and household items had a higher overall completion rate above Revry’s benchmark at 99.10 per cent.

From these findings, the study recommends that brands actively participate in LGTBQ+ inclusive programming, tailor messaging, and practice active listening to consumer feedback to enhance visibility, build trust, and remain in-tune with LGTBQ+ culture and values.

“The Revry and Nielsen study highlights the impact of reaching LGBTQ+ grocery and household items consumers in LGBTQ+ media,” said Mark Tevis, Executive Vice President, Sales and Partnerships at Revry. “Brands that show their support for our community earn our loyalty and gain a competitive edge in this increasingly diverse marketplace.”