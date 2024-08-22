Research: Long-form premium content drives ad success

DirecTV Advertising, a specialist in addressable TV solutions, and Publicis Media, the media division of Publicis Groupe, has released a study titled Premium, Defined: Long-Form Content Drives Ad Success. The joint study was fielded by Vital Findings in May 2024 and uncovers consumers’ definition of premium content and their sentiment towards the ads that appear within it.

The research found that 97 per cent of viewers consider long-form content to be the most premium and that watching long-form premium content elicits positive emotions, with almost 9-in-10 saying it’s a good use of their time.

“DirecTV has been at the forefront of entertainment and innovation for three decades. Viewer habits have certainly shifted over time, but what remains consistent is that TV and premium content offer a truly leaned-in experience that forges deep personal connections,” commented Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer for DirecTV Advertising. “DirecTV Advertising brings together brands with the deeply engaged audiences that matter most to them”.

Advertising within long-form premium content has long been a fixture on media plans. As more ad-supported services enter the market, most viewers are willing to watch ads in exchange for free or discounted subscriptions. Nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) say they appreciate that brands advertising in long-form premium content make it more affordable to view. Not only do viewers recognise the value in advertising but they are also taking action. Two-in-three report having purchased a product they’ve seen advertised within long-form premium content. Still, the type of content considered ‘most premium’ varies across audiences and the report covers five distinct segments based on what ‘premium’ means to them.

“Viewers follow good content wherever it lives, which is why it is a challenge to put a universal definition on what ‘premium’ means to consumers,” said Liz Leonard, EVP, PMX Lift. “However, we know that long-form content continues to be a vital part of advertisers’ video mix due to perceived content quality and integrity, as well as having a proven track record of driving strong engagement and business outcomes.”