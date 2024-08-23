$19.5m boost for Project Kuiper

Project Kuiper, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite broadband network, is expanding its footprint at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as it prepares for a full-scale deployment of its satellite constellation.

In 2024, Project Kuiper broke ground on a $120 million (€108m) satellite processing facility, and now the team is investing another $19.5 million to expand its presence by adding a secondary support facility at the site — bringing its total investment in the site to nearly $140 million.

This 42,000-square-foot building will provide additional space to process and store flight hardware ahead of launch, allowing for a regular cadence of missions to deploy Project Kuiper’s 3,232-satellite constellation. The expansion will be adjacent to the existing 100,000-square-foot structure at the satellite processing facility. It is another example of Amazon’s partnership with Space Florida and growing commitment to the state’s space economy.

“Expanding investments in Project Kuiper’s infrastructure at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility not only reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities worldwide, but also strengthens Florida’s position as a hub for space innovation and job creation,” said Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president for public policy and community engagement. “We extend our sincere appreciation to Governor Ron DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, and Space Florida CEO Rob Long for their leadership, and look forward to helping pave the way for a more connected future.”

The new support facility will feature temperature-controlled storage areas, maintenance bays, multipurpose workspaces, and air load rigging capabilities for easily moving heavy equipment, ensuring the efficient and secure handling of Project Kuiper’s satellite hardware. Construction is forecast to be complete in 2025, and the facility will create additional full-time job opportunities in the region.

“We are excited to expand our operations at the Kennedy Space Center with this new facility,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Project Kuiper production operations. “This investment underscores our commitment to Project Kuiper as we work towards providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to communities around the world. We’re proud of our continued partnership with Space Florida, and look forward to adding more talent to our team at Cape Canaveral.”

Project Kuiper’s expanding satellite processing facility will help facilitate seamless operations by streamlining the process of receiving satellite shipments, connecting satellites to custom dispensers, and integrating the loaded dispensers with rockets from Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) ahead of launch.

Amazon is also investing in infrastructure and service upgrades at Cape Canaveral as part of its launch agreement with ULA, with improvements underway on a second ULA vertical integration facility (VIF) dedicated to Project Kuiper launches.

The facility, which ULA named ‘VIF-A’ for ‘Amazon’, will allow ULA to support a higher cadence of commercial and government missions using its new Vulcan Centaur rocket when the VIF is complete in early 2025. ULA will be able to prepare for two missions in parallel using its two launch lanes.

“I am thrilled that Amazon has chosen to deepen its investment in Project Kuiper at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility,” said Lt. Gov. Nuñez. “This is decision is a clear indicator of Florida’s unbeatable location and world-class infrastructure. Through this partnership, we will continue to assert our leadership in the global space economy.”

“Amazon’s additional investment in the Project Kuiper facility is just another example of the value of the long-term partnerships we forge with our industry partners,” added Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida. “Not only are we here to support their initial activities within the expanding Florida aerospace ecosystem, but we remain by their side and ready to meet their needs as they grow. It’s great to see how far this project has come and I look forward to deepening our strong partnership with Amazon as they broaden global commercial satellite communications availability.”

Project Kuiper is on track to begin delivering service to customers in 2025, and there are now more than 2,000 people at Amazon working on the programme.