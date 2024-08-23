C4 secures Furniture Village sponsorship for UKTV, WBD

Channel 4 Sales has secured Furniture Village as the sponsor of the Quality Entertainment strand across UKTV and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) channels.

Effective immediately, Furniture Village will sponsor over 2,600 hours of content across UKTV’s Alibi, Eden, Gold, U&W and U&Drama plus WBD’s Really and HGTV.

This partnership is a continuation of Channel 4 Sales’ role as the exclusive ad sales representative for the UKTV portfolio as well as sales representative for a number of WBD channels. It follows the recent announcement that eHarmony was to sponsor ‘Summertime Entertainment’ across UKTV and WBD programming.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4, said: “Furniture Village is a perfect sponsor for the Quality Entertainment strand across these channels. Through these deals we continue to build on our reputation as a leading sales representative for media owners.”

Claudia Cooper, Multichannel Director at Furniture Village, said: “We’re excited to partner with UKTV and Warner Bros. Discovery to sponsor Quality Entertainment across their channels. This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to align with brands that share our commitment to quality and creativity. Through this partnership, we can connect with a wider audience who appreciate design and quality, driving growth and supporting our mission to deliver stylish, comfortable furniture for the whole home.”

Sarah Goldman, Director of Advertising, UKTV, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Furniture Village in a new deal which underlines the effective and trusted route brands can find to their target audiences through our high-quality content on Alibi, Eden, Gold, U&W and U&Drama.”