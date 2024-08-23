Celebrity The Traitors coming to BBC

The BBC’s hit psychological game format The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has been commissioned for a fourth season as well as a nine-part celebrity version, with the news being announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2024.

The two commissions from Studio Lambert, part of All3Media, are announced ahead of the third season of the reality competition which has already been filmed once again against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.

A breakout hit at season 1, the second season of The Traitors saw strong growth with 46 million views on BBC iPlayer and an average of 8.1 million views per episode.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, commented: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin.”

Mike Cotton, Creative Director Unscripted at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer for The Traitors, added: “We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game. Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with Series 4 also confirmed too. There’s a whole lot of exciting treachery and deception yet to come from the Highlands… Claudia’s going to have to pack some extra knitwear.”

In addition to news of a fourth season and celebrity version, podcast agency Listen will be producing 12 new episodes of companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked which will return alongside the third series of The Traitors. Once hosted again by comedian Ed Gamble, The Traitors: Uncloaked will be available via BBC Sounds and on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.