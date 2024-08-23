CoComelon launches preschool learning app

Moonbug Entertainment, a part of Candle Media, has announced the launch of CoComelon – Kids Learn & Play, a new mobile learning app from the CoComelon universe.Based on the celebrated CoComelon, the app offers a safe, interactive experience where kids can play and learn alongside their favourite characters and popular songs.

With a curriculum for kids aged 2-5, CoComelon – Kids Learn & Play is creative activities that support children’s social and emotional development. In the app, kids join JJ in an infinite playspace of games and experiences to learn shapes, colours, sounds, letters, numbers, daily routines, and more. There are no right or wrong answers, just activities that help children develop fine motor skills, exercise thinking skills, grow their vocabulary, and encourage curiosity in a way that’s easy for them to navigate, understand, and remember.

Kids can join JJ and his family at the beach, in the bath, at Old Macdonald’s Farm, and beyond, with other friends like Cody, Nina and other friends joining the app in future months.

CoComelon – Kids Learn & Play is a preschool kids subscription app. Intro subscriptions are available for $4.99 during the first month, then $7.99 per month for full subscription access.

Ed Barton, Vice President of Games and Interactive at Moonbug stated, “Kids love CoComelon, and this app is an entirely new way to interact with the songs and characters they love. We’ve created a high quality app experience with learning at the core, so young fans can develop essential skills through play – all in a safe and interactive playspace.”

CoComelon – Kids Learn & Play is available on phones and tablets for Apple and Android devices, on the App Store and Google Play Store.