Fubo launches BKFC TV FAST channel

FuboTV, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has launched BKFC TV, a FAST channel covering Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the combat sports promotion. This marks the first time BKFC TV is available outside of the BKFC app.

The channel programmed in partnership by Fubo and BKFC, showcasing BKFC’s flagship events, BKFC Prospect Series events and BKFC Fight Night events 24/7.

With BKFC TV, Fubo is doubling down on its BKFC coverage. The league’s live combat fights currently stream on Fubo Sports, Fubo’s owned and operated FAST network, and consistently rank among the network’s top 10 most watched programming.

“BKFC fight content took off on our Fubo Sports FAST channel and we couldn’t wait to bring a dedicated BKFC network to Fubo’s live TV streaming platform,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, Fubo “Fans crave high-energy combat sports and we continue to see that trend hold true with BKFC fights. Now Fubo subscribers can watch BKFC content around the clock.”

“Fubo has been a great partner for BKFC,” said David Feldman, founder and CEO, BKFC. “We have achieved phenomenal viewership on Fubo Sports, and thought the timing was perfect for us to launch our FAST channel with Fubo. We look forward to giving the fans nonstop BKFC action any time of the day, any day of the week.”

BKFC TV is available as part of Fubo’s subscription packages featuring 400+ sports, news and entertainment channels.