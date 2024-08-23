Kinds of Kindness on Disney+ UK

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness will make its streaming debut on Disney+ in the UK on August 30th.

From the Oscar-nominated director of Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, the dark comedy features a star-studded cast, led by Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. The movie is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

With a screenplay by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, the movie is produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Kasia Malipan. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Kinds of Kindness won the Best Actor Award for Plemons at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.