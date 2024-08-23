MotoGP, LVP-Mediapro partner for eSport Championship

The MotoGP eSport Championship is back for 2024, with a new partnership between MotoGP and LVP-Mediapro.

The new-look Championship, contested on the MotoGP24 video game, gets underway on August 28th as the journey to crowning the next MotoGP eSport World Champion begins. This season will be the eighth edition of the competition and the first organised and produced by the new partnership between MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports and LVP (League of Videogames Professionals).

The MotoGP eSport Championship is one of the longest-running global eSports competitions. With 50 per cent of its audience aged between 13 and 24, the Championship has also accumulated more than 172 million video views, 713 million impressions, and 21.8 million social media engagements.

For 2024, the competition retains its traditional format with an open qualifying phase of ‘Online Challenges’, staged from the August 28th to September 15th, leading to a draft where MotoGP teams will select the gamer who will represent them for the championship’s final phase: the Global Series.

The competition will feature three Global Series Rounds, each comprising a Tissot Sprint and two Grand Prix races at circuits from the MotoGP calendar.

The first two Global Series Rounds will be held online. The first round will take place on October 10th as competitors race at Pertamina Mandalika Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia, the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan, and Phillip Island in Australia. The second round take place on November 7th, with races at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, before the gamers take on Petronas Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia and Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

The third and final Global Series Round will then be held live and in person at Milan Games Week from November 22nd to 24th. The Italian city will host a Tissot Sprint at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto before the final two GP races of the Championship. The first will be held around the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, in Italy, before the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, hosts the final showdown.

Fans can follow the Championship on motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across MotoGP’s social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.