Telenor Sweden, SDMC unveil TV-hubb dongle

SDMC – a Google-licensed Android TV partner and Netflix Hailstorm/Self-Serve partner – and Telenor Sweden, a mobile operator and fixed broadband provider, have unveiled the Tv-hubb. The 4K AV1 dongle, powered by Android TV, is crafted to elevate entertainment experiences and enhance home viewing for subscribers across Sweden.

Made from recyclabl materials, the Tv-hubb is both compact and lightweight, allowing it to be hidden behind the TV without interfering with the remote control. Powered by the S905Y4-B chipset, it ensures reliable performance with efficient 4K 60fps AV1 decoding . With access to popular apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube, the Tv-hubb provides a range of entertainment options with a simple connection to a TV HDMI port.

Ryan Yan, Senior Vice President of SDMC, commented: “We’re excited to partner with Telenor to launch Tv-hubb in Sweden. As demand for high-quality streaming grows, we are dedicated to using our advanced solutions to help operators provide a diverse range of content and enhance user experiences with Android TV and Netflix. We’re confident that Telenor’s subscribers will enjoy exceptional entertainment with Tv-hubb.”

Hanna Idstam, Manager TV of Telenor, added: “Most of us consumers are streaming more and more, both through free and paid streaming services, but a majority of our customers also regularly watch linear TV. We have therefore developed a more flexible and future-proof hardware that acts as a hub for gathering all types of content. It can also easily be brought anywhere while traveling.”