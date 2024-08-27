A+E Networks launching UK FAST channels with Plex

Streaming media company Plex has announced that A+E Networks EMEA, a joint venture between Hearst and Sky in the UK, will offer five FAST channels soon streaming on Plex in the UK.

A+E Networks EMEA content on Plex will include popular shows and series from both the UK and the US, featuring history, true crime, mystery, and world war stories. The channels launching are Inside Crime, History Hunters, World War TV, Mystery TV and Deal Masters.

Plex combines free ad-supported TV with ad-supported VoD to, on its own, reach more than 22 million monthly active users globally. Plex currently has widely available AVoD and live TV offerings in over 180 countries.

Plex has partnered with A+E EMEA to offer its content in the US since 2020. Other Plex content partners include Lionsgate, New Regency, Banijay Rights, Fremantle Trinity Creative, Kaleidoscope Films and Signature Ent.