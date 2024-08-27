BBFC, Netflix extend collaboration

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has renewed its existing rating agreement with Netflix. The partnership allows Netflix to generate age ratings and content advice in line with BBFC Classification Guidelines.

The agreement, which initially commenced in February 2019, has been extended for an additional four years. This means that the BBFC’s age rating symbols will remain in place across 100per cent of content on Netflix in the UK until at least late 2028. The BBFC regularly audits content rated by Netflix to ensure accuracy and consistency.

David Austin OBE, Chief Executiveat BBFC, commented: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Netflix, the first streamer to enter into a self-rating partnership with the BBFC. Our groundbreaking work together has made a significant contribution to child protection and audience empowerment in the UK, and we’re delighted that it will continue for at least another four years. BBFC age ratings reflect the needs and expectations of UK audiences. Our recent Classification Guidelines research highlighted that trust and confidence in our work is higher than ever. People expressed just how much they value seeing recognised guidance when streaming content at home. This collaboration is a gold-standard example of industry best practice, and one we hope to replicate with others in this space for the benefit of families across the UK.”

Benjamin King, Senior Director, Public Policy – UK & Ireland at Netflix, added: “Our members are our number one priority, and we’re committed to delivering an experience that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. That’s why, as the first streaming service to voluntarily carry BBFC age ratings on 100 per cent of our catalogue, we’re proud to extend our rating agreement with BBFC for a further four years. This partnership builds on our wide range of parental controls including PIN-protected profiles, maturity filters, profile locks and viewing history, empowering parents to make the right viewing choices for their families.”