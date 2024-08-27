Channel 4, Snapchat AR experiences for Paralympics

Channel 4 and Snapchat will launch a new augmented reality (AR) feature on Channel 4’s Snapchat profile for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Fans will be able to put themselves into the heart of the action in Paris by trying out multiple Paralympics events through AR – including archery and athletics – using Snapchat.

The feature is based on a specially created Snapchat Lens: an AR experience that allows fans to interact with 3D Paralympics imagery, venues and sporting equipment, overlaid on to the real world.

Planned content includes daily highlights plus moments from The Last Leg which will see Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe live in Paris giving their unique take on the day’s events.

Matt Risley, Managing Director, 4Studio, said: “Channel 4 has a rich history of firsts, from digital TV and on-demand to streaming. Our augmented reality experience with Snapchat for the Paralympic Games gives everyone the chance to put themselves in the shoes of a Paralympian, and get them closer to the Paralympic experience than ever before.”

Lucy Luke, Head of UK Partnerships at Snapchat said: “It’s been an incredible summer of sport so far on Snapchat, and we are very excited to see this momentum continue with the Paralympic Games. The AR experiences we have built on Snapchat with Channel 4 will be a totally new and unique way for fans to engage with the Games this year – and perhaps it will inspire some new athletes for 2028.”

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is set to be the biggest ever broadcast on Channel 4 with over 1,300 hours of live sport airing for free across Channel 4, More4, Channel 4 Streaming and Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube. All content will be broadcast with subtitles, live peak time sport on Channel 4 will have closed audio description, while live sport on More4 and Channel 4 Streaming on weekday afternoons will include BSL live signing.