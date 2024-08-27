Advanced Television

Eutelsat extra OneWeb batch ready for launch

August 27, 2024

By Chris Forrester

Eutelsat’s OneWeb division has a batch of 20 of its broadband satellites enroute in airconditioned comfort from the Airbusowned factory in Florida to California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base inreadiness for launch.

The 20 satellites are the final group of OneWeb’s Generation 1 craft. They will be used as orbital backup and as replacements for craft that fail while in orbit. OneWeb, in June last year said that four of the then 640 satellite launched had failed.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb’s executive chairman and currently major shareholder through his Bharti Global business, speaking at an event in Paris in June 2023, said satellite operators must prepare for failed satellites. Mittal explained that all of OneWeb’s craft were designed with easy deorbiting to take place.

SpaceX will carry out the launch on one of its Falcon 9 rockets during September and be placed into polar orbits. The OneWeb constellation is designed to have around 648 microsatellites (and the plan calls for 60 spares), each around 150 kg each, operating in Kuband from low Earth orbit.

