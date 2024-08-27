Max to stream CNN International in Europe

Max, Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming platform, will launch the CNN International 24/7 live channel feed in 22 European countries across Spain, Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe on August 29th, as the world’s attention turns to this year’s US election.

Ahead of election day on November 5th, Max subscribers will be able to follow the campaign trail during the final critical weeks of the race to the White House. This includes coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which will be simulcast on CNN International at 03.00 CET on September 11th in Europe and replayed at 08:00 and 20:00.

Over the coming weeks, CNN International will continue to deliver in-depth coverage from across the US in the race for the presidency and shed light on the crucial contests that will determine the balance in the House and Senate.

In addition to US politics, Max subscribers will also tune in to CNN International for international news alongside a wide range of business, travel, technology, and lifestyle programming from all corners of the globe.

The launch follows prior launches of CNN International on Max in France and Poland in June. Max is available in 65 countries and territories globally across the US, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year.