Research: AI can improve ad relevance

Research from Parks Associates highlights the importance of ad relevancy, especially for new revenue streams: 81 per cent of viewers who felt that the ads they were watching were relevant to them also report an interest in T-commerce.

AI can be used in entertainment to connect viewers with brands. Relevant and timely advertisements are currently lacking and can mean a better experience and new revenue. Parks Associates research finds only 28 per cent of current AVoD users feel that the ads served are relevant to them, which is a decrease from Q3 2023, when 40 per cent felt that AVoD ads were relevant to them.

“Video entertainment is in the midst of an upheaval, as many media companies are creating new partnerships, closing services, and cutting expenses, all as part of a renewed focus on revenues and profits,” commented Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “By improving the relevance of their services through AI, content, streaming, and device companies can have the double impact of improving the viewer experiences and creating new revenue streams through enhanced ad services and new T-commerce shopping opportunities.”