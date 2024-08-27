Telenor chooses ADB’s graphyne TV system

ADB, the global provider of Enterprise and In-home solutions for Video and Telco operators, has announced its continued partnership with Telenor, the Nordic telco operator. Telenor extends the adoption of ADB’s graphyne system to its TV services in Sweden and Finland. This collaboration aims to unify the TV platform used by the operator, streamline management processes, reduce operational costs and time to market, and deliver video services from a single system to a large and growing subscriber base.

As part of the Telenor collaboration, ADB will further develop and integrate the Swedish and Finnish operations with the extended graphyne solution, enabling Telenor to manage all its deployments from a single multi-tenant ADB system. It will also enable appropriate configuration and customisation for each country individually through a common dashboard to maintain the operator’s TV brand recognition in their respective markets.

“Moving our TV operations to one common platform is an important step in Telenor’s strategic move to have one consolidated team for TV product, technology and content across the Nordics. This will ultimately provide more value for our customers and will ensure a more efficient operation across the region. Based on the successful deployment of the ADB system in our Norwegian TV offering, we are excited to extend the platform to ensure seamless execution and ensure the best customer experiences across Telenor’s Nordic footprint,” commented Emil Hansen, Vice President, Head of TV, Telenor Nordics.

“We are excited about the success of our graphyne solution in Norway, and leverage on it to lead Telenor to expand it for its utilisation for video services in Sweden and Finland. For our client, this represents an investment in a proven future-proof platform, optimising costs and processes. For us, it is an opportunity for further development of the graphyne system to meet the expectations of multiple markets within a single deployment,” said Philippe Lambinet, CMO at ADB.

ADB’s graphyne is a video management system that seamlessly aggregates the operator’s own content including live channels, recordings, catchup, and VoD libraries, along with third party streaming services into one platform. It allows viewers to easily browse the entire library without the need to switch between different apps and gives the ability to pause, resume, restart, or record live TV channels from any of their devices. Whether they are using one of the leading web browsers, mobile devices running iOS or Android, or streaming devices like Apple TV, Smart TVs, or Linux or Android TV-based set-top boxes, they always enjoy the same known intuitive UI and access to the operator’s full video offering.