UEFA unveils new Champions League brand identity

In tandem with the start of the new UEFA Champions League format, UEFA has unveiled Kick of Light – the new Champions League brand identity, designed to support the latest evolution of the celebrated club football competition.

The Kick of Light concept, includes a reworking of the iconic starball and accompanying visuals – the ultimate stage stadium and its striking starball dome. It is based on the characteristics of a prism that breaks white light into an endless array of colour when it shines through it. The UEFA Champions League starball and the stadium dome are now made from glass, and the colours of the spectrum move around the edges of the stars, representing the clubs competing in the league phase. While the brand identity has evolved, iconic elements such as the logo remain unchanged.

UEFA said its key goal in the development of Kick of Light wass “to create a younger, more modern expression of the overall brand that still engages established UCL fans. It is important that the UCL’s identity is tailored to communicate in the digital / social space, particularly to younger fans”.

The new brand will appear in all aspects of the UCL’s marketing, digital media, licensing, events and broadcast.

The new brand also sees a re-recorded and refined version of the UEFA Champions League anthem. Its composer, Tony Britten, has enhanced the orchestration and re-recorded it with a hand-selected orchestra and the internationally renowned choir Tenebrae.

The 2024/25 Champions League draw takes places on August 29th, with the competition kicking off on September 17th.