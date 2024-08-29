Data: Olympics boosts July’s US ad spend

The US ad market saw a nearly 14 per cent increase YoY in July 2024 according to Guideline’s latest numbers – the strongest month in the 15th consecutive month of marketplace expansion, with Olympics ad buying driving significant growth. In fact, the five days of July Olympics accounted for 43 per cent of the all media July growth.

Without Olympics investments ad spend growth across all media types would look like quite different, especially for linear TV.

Guideline data shows:

July Ad Spend Growth (All Media):

Including Olympics: +14 per cent YoY

Excluding Olympics: +8 per cent YoY

July Spend Growth (National TV):

Including Olympics: +10 per cent YoY

Excluding Olympics: -7 per cent YoY

July Spend Growth (Digital):

Including Olympics: +18 per cent YoY

Excluding Olympics: +15 per cent YoY

The Olympics impact on the August ad market is expected to be even larger as the event ran until August 11th.