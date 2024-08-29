Fabric merges with Xytech Systems

Xytech Systems, a specialist in media resource management, and Fabric, a player in media supply chain and metadata management solutions, have announced their strategic merger, creating a broad-based solution for resource and data management in the media and broadcast industry.

The new entity will be led by Fabric CEO, Rob Delf. Xytech’s current CEO, John O’Connor will become Chief Operating Officer.

“Through the merger of our two organisations, we’re not just combining our strengths; we’re unlocking a new era of innovation in the media supply chain,” commented Delf (pictured). “Xytech brings a wealth of irreplaceable industry specific functionality while Fabric brings a modern software approach to solving supply chain problems. Our customers will benefit from an integrated platform that not only delivers superior performance and reliability but also drives operational efficiency and significant cost savings driven by modern, data-driven architecture, setting a new standard for the industry’s future.”

The merger aims to deliver customer value by reducing time spent on media management tasks. The combined solution will feature greater automation and data handling, allowing organisations to quickly access and manage their data and resources with minimal manual intervention.

“Fabric’s award-winning media supply chain and metadata management solutions complement Xytech Systems’ powerful resource management tools perfectly,” said O’Connor. “Together, we’ll provide our customers with powerful tools that simplify their workflows and accelerate their business processes.”

“We are excited about the transformative merger between Xytech and Fabric, a partnership poised to redefine the standards in media resource and data management,” added Kenneth Frank, Partner at Banneker Partners, the investor supporting the growth of the combined entity. “By uniting their strengths, we are merging mission-critical technologies with the industry’s leading management team to pave the way for the innovation that Xytech and Fabric customers need for the future. This isn’t just about combining companies; it’s about creating an exceptional, data-driven, and future-focused media and entertainment platform.”