Quantcast, smartclip digital ad partnership

Quantcast, a programmatic advertising platform, is entering a new strategic partnership with smartclip, RTL Group’s adtech development unit and a leading provider of adtech solutions across Europe.

Marketers working with Quantcast will have access to premium programmatic video supply across all screens and devices, including over-the-top (OTT) and connected television (CTV). This collaboration aims to bolster digital advertising effectiveness and audience targeting, offering even more value to advertisers and publishers across Europe.

Quantcast has integrated smartclip to enable more precise targeting and personalised ad experiences across the premium video content of smartclip’s clients, such as Ad Alliance.

Tiffany Lee, Director, Global Partnerships at Quantcast said: “We are excited to partner with smartclip, the European adtech leader in the digital video advertising space. Our shared vision of leveraging advanced technology to drive better advertising makes this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we will empower advertisers with the quality media and tools needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving programmatic landscape.”

Quantcast’s AI-driven solutions combined with smartclip’s inventory sources will allow marketers to deliver highly targeted and measurable advertising campaigns, ensuring they reach the right audience at the right time. This collaboration is expected to drive significant growth in digital ad engagement and ROI for clients, while also providing valuable insights for optimising future campaigns.

Gloria Eichler, Chief Product Officer at smartclip, added: “Our latest partnership with Quantcast exemplifies our commitment to enhancing programmatic capabilities for our clients, enabling more efficient and targeted ad placements for them. We are thrilled to be working alongside Quantcast to bring this integration to life and look forward to the opportunities it will unlock for brands and publishers alike.”

The partnership between Quantcast and smartclip is set to commence immediately, with the integration of technologies already underway. Advertisers and publishers can look forward to enhanced capabilities and superior outcomes as a result of this innovative collaboration.