Secure Service Key unlocks TV experience

Embedded software solutions specialist Twise, shared software pool DTVKit, and federated online directory of audiovisual media services the Service List Registry are working together to unlock the television experience with a Secure Service Key.

A simple stick plugged into the USB port of a compatible television can enable a coherent and consistent user experience, without needing another separate box. Once installed, it enables a dedicated operator application providing a branded customer proposition.

The Secure Service Key permits packages of channels and online services to be assembled as a virtual platform, complete with an integrated programme guide that a service provider can configure remotely.

Each Secure Service Key has a unique identifier that unlocks encrypted services, allowing custom free or pay packages to be viewed on retail television products.

Cable, satellite, or terrestrial pay-television channels can be combined and integrated with on-demand services and other applications.

Unlike HDMI dongle devices, the Secure Service Key has minimal processing requirements and is powered directly by the port into which it is plugged.

The familiar USB format is compact and inexpensive, opening up new business models and distribution opportunities:

Existing platform providers can modernise their offering and reduce the hardware cost of customer devices.

New operators can establish a virtual platform aligned with their brand, without significant capital investment.

Television manufacturers can partner with service providers to create recurring revenue opportunities.

The Secure Service Key can be sold separately as a retail offer or mailed directly to customers.

The Secure Service Key system is based on open standards, including DVB CI Plus, HbbTV, and DVB-I.

The solution combines the capabilities of Twise, DTVKit, and the Service List Registry. They respectively provide expertise in plug and play conditional access systems, open-source software systems for televisions, and a cloud-based service management platform.

“The Secure Service Key uses a standard USB interface, making it inexpensive to produce and distribute, and super easy to install,” explained Xavier Teil, the chief executive of Twise. “This extends the use of CI Plus beyond its traditional European markets, making it globally applicable.”

“With over 200 million devices already powered by DTVKit software worldwide, we are pleased to support CI Plus licensees and the USB form factor enabled with CI Plus 2.0,” commented Nick Thorne, the technical director of DTVKit.

“The open standards-based software platform as a service can be rapidly configured by a service provider through a secure web interface,” added Dr William Cooper, the chief executive of the Service List Registry. “We can enable simple service selection for users with a Secure Service Key.”