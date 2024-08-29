Survey: Fans open to more streamed sports

1) Sports fans assume that in general, traditional broadcast or cable networks can deliver sports better than individual streaming brands.

Hub showed sports fans a list of nine options – “regular” cable and broadcast TV networks, plus eight major streaming platforms – and asked which would do the best job of covering sports.

A quarter (24 per cent) of respondents said network TV would do the best job of delivering sports – more than twice as high as Prime Video (11 per cent) and about 3x higher than brands such as Hulu or Netflix.

However, as a category, almost twice as many chose a streaming platform (59 per cent ) as those who chose network TV (24 per cent) – a testament to the brand equity streaming platforms have built with their scripted TV experience.

2) When it comes to technical problems in streaming sports, “the struggle is real”.

Over a third (37 per cent) of avid sports fans said they “regularly” experience at least one of a list of technical issues while streaming sports – from buffering to app crashes, to a lag between the streaming TV game feed and the network broadcast.

But those issues don’t seem to have impacted their perception of streaming sports overall – at least not yet.

· Three in four fans who experience glitches while streaming still say they’re excited about having more sports available on streaming.

· Statistically, the enthusiasm is similar among those who *don’t* have technical problems: 68 per cent of them are excited to see more sports on streaming.

3) However, there are signs of a familiar speed bump in the TV streaming experience.

Just as with scripted TV content, fragmentation creates the potential for a more clunky viewing experience.

· 69 per cent of avid sports fans think it’s a hassle to use multiple providers to watch the same sport.

· Almost 59 per cent say it’s become more difficult to find the sports they want to watch.

Notably, both have grown directionally in the six months since the first wave of this survey.

“The reputation streaming brands have built delivering scripted TV has earned them goodwill when it comes to sports,” said Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub and one of the study’s authors. “But that goodwill doesn’t come without strings attached: network TV still benefits from the inertia of familiarity, one which individual streamers will need a longer track record to match. Plus, fans are already wary their sports will become more confusing to find – a problem which will be even more frustrating with live sports because it’s critical to find and watch them immediately.”