LG Streaming Week offers multiple promos

LG Electronics has announced the LG Streaming Week campaign in 44 countries, starting from September 9th and running through October 13th, to celebrate a decade since the initial launch of webOS on the company’s LCD and OLED TVs.

For owners of LG TVs above UHD released from 2018 onward (running webOS 4.0 and above), as well as StanbyME and StanbyME Go users, LG Streaming Week will presents a variety of promotional subscriptions from service partners through its dedicated app, accessible from the Home Screen, Content Store or Apps.

Each promotional week will feature a different global and local partner line-up, with each partner limited offer accessible and redeemable solely on a weekly basis, from the LG Streaming Week app.

Apple TV+ is offering a three-month free trial, allowing LG TV owners to enjoy the latest premium Apple Originals. LG is also providing customers with a three-month free trial of Apple Music, which offers over 100 million songs as well as over 30,000 expertly curated playlists, artist interviews, Apple Music Radio and so more. Apple Music subscribers also have access to exciting features like Apple Music Sing and time-synced lyrics as well as lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio.

Movie enthusiasts will have the chance to explore films and series from multiple content providers across genres. New and returning Paramount+ subscribers can get a 50 per cent discount on an annual subscription; and Mubi, a global streaming service, production company and film distributor, is offering LG TV owners 70 per cent off for six months.

For sports fans, DAZN – the only place to watch NFL Game Pass – will be offering new customers 25 per cent off a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription and a NFL Weekly Pro subscription for $0.99 or local currency equivalent. This will give LG TV owners the opportunity to watch every NFL game from every team, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl, live and on-demand. Plus they can watch NFL RedZone, NFL Network, NFL Originals and more, including a full suite of archive content.

For those who prefer gaming or anime, LG Streaming Week has offers for users of different tastes and interests. LG TV owners can embark on an anime adventure with 30 days free trial of Crunchyroll, where fans unlock the largest dedicated anime streaming library of over 25,000 hours of content and fresh series arriving every season. For an interactive experience, especially for LG TV owners, Blacknut Cloud Gaming is offering a 30-minute free play session for any of their 500+ premium games and a special $1/first month subscription offer for new subscribers.

For kids and families, Baby Shark World for Kids by The Pinkfong Company is granting 1 month of free access to its library of songs and stories that engage children in stimulating learning experiences.

To provide those who do not yet own an LG TV with the opportunity to take advantage of LG Streaming Week, the company is presenting several promotions on TV products across the global market. LG aims to expand its presence with occasions for users to experience all that webOS has to offer on LG TVs.

The company’s recent webOS Re:New programme enables LG AI TV owners to receive TV upgrades for a period of five years, enriching the user experience for a wider audience.