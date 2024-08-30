Advanced Television

Oasis vids see huge upsurge on Vevo

August 30, 2024

By Nik Roseveare

Celebrated Mancunian rock band Oasis have announced their long-awaited reunion tour, over 15 years since the Gallagher brothers last shared a stage. In the wake of this surprise news, music video network Vevo has reported a huge surge in viewership of the band’s music video catalogue.

On August 27th, the day of the announcement, UK views of Oasis music videos skyrocketed by 804 per cent, with iconic tracks like Champagne Supernova, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Wonderwall experiencing some of the highest spikes in traffic.

Additionally there has been an increase of over 5x times the average daily views for the band’s videos worldwide.

This rise in viewership underscores how music videos remain a powerful tool for fans to explore and reconnect with the band’s legacy.

