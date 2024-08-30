Report: Hispanic Americans prefer streaming

LG Ad Solutions, a specialist in CTV and cross-screen advertising, has released a report titled The Inclusive Screen: Hispanic Americans, which highlights CTV as a key environment for advertisers to connect with Hispanic Audiences while prioritising user experience.

The study, which polled over 1,400 US Hispanic CTV users in the US, found that 78 per cent of Hispanic Americans prefer streaming to traditional TV, citing that the ability to watch at your own pace (82 per cent) a wider range of content options (69 per cent), and easier content discovery (62 per cent) as primary reasons why.

“Hispanic audiences are increasingly turning to streaming platforms, not just for the breadth of content, but for the personalised, on-demand experience CTV offers. Brands that prioritise these preferences are poised to forge stronger, more meaningful connections,” said Monica Longoria, Head of Marketing Insights at LG Ad Solutions. “Our findings underscore the importance of culturally relevant content in CTV advertising. With the right approach, brands can tap into the growing influence of Hispanic audiences, creating campaigns that not only engage but also reflect the rich diversity of their experiences.”

The report also found that:

Recommendation Resources Vary: While 43 per cent of Hispanic CTV users report family/friends as a top source to find new content, over a third point to specific app home screens (37 per cent) and the TV screen homepages (33 per cent) as top sources.

While 43 per cent of Hispanic CTV users report family/friends as a top source to find new content, over a third point to specific app home screens (37 per cent) and the TV screen homepages (33 per cent) as top sources. TV Content Spans Spanish and English: Four in five Hispanic households watch a mix of Spanish and English language TV networks, with seven in 10 Hispanic CTV Users preferring English content when it comes to TV and video.

Four in five Hispanic households watch a mix of Spanish and English language TV networks, with seven in 10 Hispanic CTV Users preferring English content when it comes to TV and video. A Strong Preference for FAST Channels: Nearly 7 in 10 (69 per cent) of Hispanic CTV users prefer streaming free video content with ads instead of paying for a subscription without ads.

Nearly 7 in 10 (69 per cent) of Hispanic CTV users prefer streaming free video content with ads instead of paying for a subscription without ads. Search Spotlights as Top Action Post CTV Ad: After seeing a streaming TV ad, 41 per cent of Hispanic CTV users reported searching online, and 40 per cent visited a brand’s website.

The report further underscores the need for representation in advertising, noting that 64 per cent of Hispanic American CTV viewers pay more attention to ads that accurately portray diverse groups of people, signaling the importance of inclusivity in media and advertising to Hispanic CTV users.

“Hispanic buying power is expected to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2026, representing just over 12 per cent of total buying power in the United States,” continued Longoria. “This significant growth presents an opportunity for marketers to engage this influential audience with advertising experiences that mirror the world around them.”