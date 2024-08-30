Hill to lead Sky Media insight and measurement

Sky Media has announced the appointment of Matt Hill as the new Director of Insight & Measurement. Hill will be joining from Thinkbox and will start the role in February 2025 replacing Lucy Bristowe, who left earlier this year.

With over 20 years of experience in media, Hill brings a wealth of expertise to Sky. He will be responsible for all Sky Media’s measurement, research and insight teams and programmes across both TV and digital. During his time at Thinkbox he spearheaded numerous research initiatives that have influenced the TV and advertising industries.

Hill will be reporting to Sky Media’s Managing Director Brett Aumuller, who commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Matt to the team. His impressive track record and passion for research and measurement will be invaluable for the team and our customers as we continue to innovate and lead in this rapidly changing landscape.”

Hill added: “After ten years having the honour of being the Thinkbox Research & Planning Director, it’s now time for the next chapter in my career. I’m delighted to be joining Sky Media, who has been the driving force behind the evolution of TV since its inception. With measurement and insight at the forefront of industry debate, I’m looking forward to working with the Sky team and their wealth of data, with the ambition of sitting at the centre of the progress the TV industry is going to make in this space.”

Hill was instrumental in leading the collaboration among broadcasters that resulted in the wider adoption of CFlight and led the team that designed, authored & delivered the Thinkbox TV Masters training programme that has now been completed by over 6,000 media professionals.