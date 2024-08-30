Starlink banned in Brazil

Comments made by critics of Brazil’s government on X has resulted in Starlink being banned in the country. There are a reported 250,000 users of Starlink in Brazil, and Elon Musk says that SpaceX will continue to support them and not charge a monthly fee while the dispute continues.

Musk said: “SpaceX and X are two completely different companies with different shareholders. I own about 40 per cent of SpaceX, so this absolutely illegal action by the dictator [Alexandre de Moraes] improperly punishes other shareholders and the people of Brazil.”

Starlink, in its statement, said: “Earlier this week we received an order from Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes that freezes Starlink’s finances and prevents Starlink from conducting financial transactions in that country. This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied – unconstitutionally – against X. It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil. We intend to address the matter legally.”

“Today, Starlink is connecting more than a quarter million customers in Brazil—from the Amazon to Rio de Janeiro— including small businesses, schools, and first responders, among many others. We are proud of the impact Starlink is making in communities across the country, and the Starlink team is doing everything possible to ensure their service is not interrupted,” the statement added.

Starlink is now approved for operation in 105 countries. Botswana and Ghana have been added.