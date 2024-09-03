Bango’s Digital Vending Machine adds Disney+

Bango has announced an agreement with Disney to expand the reach of the Disney+ subscriber base through select consumer offers with telecom operators and other service providers via its product the Digital Vending Machine (DVM).

Through the agreement with Bango, Disney+ will be available in select markets to sell with mobile phone and broadband plans, and with other consumer services. This move aims to help Disney+ further expand its 150 million+ worldwide subscriber base by opening up new, indirect channels through Bango.

As a result of the strategic collaboration with Disney, the Bango DVM enables mobile operators and other consumer services in select markets to be able to offer Disney+ to their customers through promotional and a la carte offers in subscription hubs where multiple subscriptions from a wide variety of categories can be paid for and managed all in one place.

Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango, commented: “Disney+ is already a top entertainment choice for consumers worldwide and making the service available through Bango will provide more opportunities to reach new customers and further expand its already impressive membership base. As indirect subscriptions continue to grow, Bango ensures a seamless and quick solution for market-leading products and services.”