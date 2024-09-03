ETNO Board announces Fuhr’s departure

The Executive Board of ETNO, Europe’s telecom association, has announced that Lise Fuhr will leave her role as Director General during autumn 2024 as she has decided to accept a new role as CEO of GÉANT, based in Amsterdam. In her nine years’ tenure as Director General, Fuhr successfully shepherded the telecoms community through two mandates of the European Commission, built one of Brussels’ best performing teams in policy, advocacy and communications, and strengthened ETNO’s reputation for being an effective trade association.

GÉANT is the collaboration of European National Research and Education Networks (NRENs), delivering e-infrastructure and services for research and education.

Steven Tas, ETNO Board Chairman, commented: “Lise has strengthened ETNO as the leading voice in Europe’s telecom sector, while ensuring impact on the international stage. She can also be very proud of the Team she built: the Association is now in a strong position to make the most of future policy opportunities for bringing cutting-edge connectivity to all”.

Fuhr added: “It has been an honour to work for one of Europe’s most relevant and fast-moving industries. Telecom operators are building the infrastructure of the future, leaving important legacy to the next generation of European citizens. I am confident that ETNO’s Team is best placed to shape a positive policy environment for widespread digitalisation”.