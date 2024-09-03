Irdeto, Media Distillery forge partnership

Irdeto has announced a strategic partnership with Media Distillery. The collaboration will unite Media Distillery’s AI technology solutions and Irdeto’s security and platform management offerings – particularly Irdeto Experience, a suite of solutions which enables pay-TV, telecommunications companies, and streaming operators to build, manage, control and enrich their video services – while leveraging the growing trend of super aggregation.

Pay-TV and streaming operators continuously look for ways to enrich consumer experience, boost user engagement, and increase the revenue potential of their streaming services. Media Distillery says its AI solutions enhance the Irdeto Experience platform to meet these needs, delivering benefits to operators. Media Distillery combines AI technologies including Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Semantic Content Understanding and Generative AI techniques such as Large Language Models to analyse video streams in real-time. The resulting insights, contexts, images, and new metadata improve content search and discovery, content navigation and engagement, while also paving the way for new advertising revenue streams such as through targeted advertising.

By combining the Media Distillery’s advanced monetisation and content discovery opportunities with Irdeto Experience capabilities that reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and speed up time-to-market (TTM), the companies state that operators can overcome economic headwinds as well as ecosystem fragmentation challenges.

“This partnership represents a milestone in the evolution of content delivery and consumption,” commented Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto. “By integrating our solutions with Media Distillery’s AI-driven enhancements, we’re not just setting the stage for the next generation of entertainment; we’re actively shaping it. The next generation of streaming platforms will provide more personalized experiences to the end users, while also leading to refined and engaging ad targeting strategies.”

“Our collaboration with Irdeto is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation,” added Roland Sars, CEO at Media Distillery. “Together, we’re not only enhancing the viewing experience but also redefining what audiences can expect from their content platforms. Media Distillery’s AI-powered Deep Content Understanding Platform is precisely tailored to the needs of video services, freeing them from the effort of employing their own team of experts to implement and maintain non-specialist AI models.”