Kartoon Studios and LiveOne have announced a new partnership that will bring three channels of music and video content to audiences of all ages. This collaboration combines both companies’ creative expertise and distribution power to deliver tailored entertainment experiences across multiple platforms.

The partnership will introduce three distinct channels:

Baby Genius: Aimed at children aged 2-8, this channel will offer engaging and entertaining content to stimulate young minds.



Stan Lee Presents: Targeted at kids and teens aged eight and older, this channel will showcase music related to superhero stories, exciting adventures, and content of the Stan Lee Universe.



Cartoon Hangover: Designed for teens aged 15 and up, Cartoon Hangover will provide edgy, original content that pushes the boundaries of animation.



Kartoon Studios and LiveOne will distribute this custom content using their existing channels and platforms, with the goal of reaching the widest possible audience.



“We are excited to partner with LiveOne to bring these unique channels to life,” said Todd Steinman, President of Toon Media Networks. “By combining our creative talents and distribution networks, we can offer something extraordinary for audiences of all ages.”

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide diverse and engaging content for kids and teens,” added Bradley Konkol, Head of Slacker Radio for LiveOne. “We are confident that these new channels will become favourites among families and young viewers everywhere.”

The three new channels will begin rolling out this autumn, with content available from Kartoon Studios and LiveOne’s platforms.