MasOrange to cut 795 jobs

MasOrange, the new merged company formed by MásMóvil and Orange, has announced a redundancy plan that will affect 795 workers, equating to 10 per cent of the total workforce.

The job cuts will affect all entities within the MasOrange group, including Orange Spain, Xfera Móviles, Lorca Telecom Bidco, Euskaltel, R and Telecable.

Both MasOrange and unions will start negotiating the layoffs on September 17th. A statement from the UGT union said: “UGT rejects the measure, which deepens policies of destruction of well-trained, well-paid jobs that bring wealth and added value to the economy of Spain”.

This redundancy plan goes against one of the Spanish government’s conditions to approve the merger, as both companies undertook not to cut any jobs as a result of their combined operation.

This is just the latest adjustment plan within the telco sector in Spain which has also seen Vodafone cut 898 workers last July, and Telefónica axe 3,421 workers at the beginning of the year.