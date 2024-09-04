Gracenote launches Watch Prompts

Gracenote, the content solutions business unit of Nielsen, has launched Gracenote Watch Prompts, a new dataset that equips video platforms and services with facts about TV programmes and movies to influence consumer viewing decisions. Designed to be paired with viewer preference and consumption behaviour data, the new offering enables customers to deliver more personalised viewer experiences resulting in increased audience tune-in and time spent.

According to Nielsen’s 2023 US Streaming Content survey, 74 percent of consumers either don’t know at all or only have a vague idea about what they want to watch when starting a streaming session, meaning a large majority are making on-the-fly viewing decisions. Furthermore, fewer than three in 10 feel that recommendations are useful in helping them find compelling content. As video platforms and services seek to monetise viewers through engagement, effective content discovery and personalised promotion are more important than ever.

Gracenote Watch Prompts complements both basic programme metadata and Video Descriptors with additional information on individual TV programmes and movies to drive viewer consideration. Developed using a combination of Gracenote’s machine learning capabilities and human editorial expertise, the solution presents the following:

Critical facts: Prominent award wins and praise from renowned TV and film critics, providing evidence of content quality

Talent spotlights: Showcases popular actors and creators to appeal to viewer preferences

Content comparisons: Analogies based on thematically similar content presenting new frames of reference

For example, the information page for the TV show Succession could highlight its 13 Emmy Award wins, including two in the prestigious ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ category, to educate a potential viewer on the show’s critical acclaim and motivate sampling. Or the Barbie page could describe the offering as Legally Blonde meets The Lego Movie, providing a relatable analogy based on beloved films to pique interest.

Gracenote leverages a mix of machines and humans to bring Watch Prompts to customers. Advanced machine learning techniques help to automate creation of content snippets based on the company’s unmatched video data on millions of programme titles. Human editors with language, market and content expertise review outputs to ensure accuracy and quality, creating a feedback loop that helps the algorithms continually improve over time.

“Streaming services are challenged to continually enhance the user experiences they offer to delight viewers, increase time spent and reduce churn,” said Trent Wheeler, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote. “Watch Prompts leverages the expertise of Gracenote’s human editors along with scalability enabled by machine learning to deliver an entirely new dataset that will help our customers evolve and meet these challenges.”