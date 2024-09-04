ITV to air NI, Scotland Nations League games

ITV will show the upcoming Men’s Scotland and Northern Ireland Nations League fixtures, free to air, following a deal with Viaplay.

Scotland vs Poland will air live and free to air at 19:30 on ITV4 and ITVX on September 5th. Scotland’s second match in League A of the Nations League, Portugal vs Scotland, will air live at 19:30 on ITV4 and ITVX on September 8th.

ITV will also show Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg live at 19:30 on ITV3 and ITVX on September 5th. Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland will then air live on ITVX on September 8th.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “We are delighted to air the Men’s Scotland and Northern Ireland national team’s upcoming Nations League fixtures. The games will be free to air across ITV and ITVX, ensuring fans can enjoy watching these matches live as the new league begins.”