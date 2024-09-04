Ofcom: Gigabit broadband could reach 97% of UK by 2027

More than 97 per cent of UK homes could have access to gigabit-capable broadband by 2027, if communications providers deploy their networks as planned, according to data published by comms regulator Ofcom.

Since 2018, availability of full-fibre broadband in the UK has increased from 6 per cent to more than 60 per cent, and average speeds and data use have doubled. If providers’ deployment plans are realised, by May 2027 there could be:

96 per cent of households with access to full-fibre broadband;

99 per cent coverage of gigabit broadband in urban areas (vs. 85 per cent today) and 88 per cent in rural areas (vs. 49 per cent today); and

81 per cent of UK properties able to choose between two or more providers of gigabit broadband.

These figures are based on information from communications providers about their plans to deploy or upgrade their networks over the next three years, which are subject to change.