Research: Nearly 1bn UHD TVs shipped

Research from Omdia reveals that nearly 1 billion UHD TVs have been shipped globally, with the majority still in use. This analysis along with other key entertainment trends will be presented at IBC2024, where Omdia has once again been selected as the official research partner for the third consecutive year.

The global status of UHD TVs continues to evolve, with nearly 1 billion UHD TV sets currently in use worldwide, according to Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia. Notably, 30 per cent of these sets are in China. However, despite the widespread adoption of UHD TVs, there remains a significant gap in the availability of content produced in UHD.

“We are very proud that Omdia is returning as IBC’s research partner,” said Rua Aguete. “This partnership will provide IBC delegates with invaluable insights from Omdia, including analysis into the opportunities available in the advertising video market, which is projected to reach $400 billion [€362bn] in revenues by 2028, as well as strategies for content providers to fully leverage the potential of UHD.”

Omdia projects that the media and entertainment market will surpass $1 trillion in 2024, fuelled by the rapid expansion of streaming video. At IBC2024, Omdia’s analyst team will explore this growth and key evolving business models—such as advertising, FAST, and hybrid approaches—that are transforming the industry. The research presented will also delve into consumer viewing habits, preferred platforms, and the strategic importance of bundling and partnerships within the media landscape.

Other key topics, including the impact of smart TVs, the competitive connected TV landscape, and the current and future role of AI in the media industry, will also be covered at the event.

“We are excited to welcome Omdia back as our official research partner for IBC2024,” declared Jo Mayer, Head of Marketing at IBC. “Their insights and analysis are invaluable to our attendees, providing essential guidance as they navigate the rapidly changing media and entertainment landscape. Omdia’s expertise, particularly in areas like UHD TV adoption and content production, adds tremendous value to the event.”