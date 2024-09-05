El Salvador 24 FAST channel launches in US

El Salvador 24 (ES24), a FAST channel targeting the US Salvadorean community, is now available on ViX, fubo, Sling TV and Sling Freestream in the US. The channel is owned by Hemisphere Media Group, the US media company targeting the US Hispanic and Latin American markets. ES24 offers a range of news and entertainment programming, primarily sourced through Hemisphere’s partnership with TCS (Telecorporación Salvadoreña), a leading broadcaster in El Salvador. With daily live newscasts, news analysis, and sports coverage, ES24 aims to keep viewers informed and engaged with the latest local and global events. Moreover, the channel will serve as a cultural hub, showcasing the beauty, traditions, and festivities of El Salvador, while featuring popular TV personalities and family-friendly variety shows.

ES24 will feature fresh daily newscasts including Noticiero 4 Visión Meridiano andTeledos Estelar. Sports take centre stage on weekdays with multi-platform sports newscast DC4 bringing the latest sports news and analysis, and sports magazine La Polémica featuring a renowned panel of journalists, commentators, and former athletes. Daily entertainment includes female-led talk show Liberadas, pop culture entertainment magazine Play, and morning show Viva la Mañana. ES24 weekend highlights include game show Prendi2, Misa Dominical (Sunday Mass), cultural and travel programming, and docuseries Inmigrantes: El Camino Hacia un Sueño.

“We are thrilled to launch ES24,” said Alan Sokol, President & CEO of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. “As the first FAST channel of its kind, ES24 fills a significant gap in the market, providing a free, dedicated platform for news, entertainment, and enriching programming that resonates with this vibrant and prominent demographic that yearns to stay connected to their country of origin.”