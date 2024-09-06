On September 21st, TNT Sports Box Office will show the all-British heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title, live from London’s Wembley Stadium.

TNT Sports Box Office coverage will be live from 4pm, presented by Laura Woods alongside Carl Frampton, Lennox Lewis and Steve Bunce, with live commentary from Darren Fletcher and Richie Woodhall and will also feature a live performance from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher ahead of the main event.

Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) will be looking to retain the IBF heavyweight belt in his first defence, after the interim title that he won against Filip Hrgovic was upgraded. His opponent, Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs), has the chance to become a three-time heavyweight world champion and reclaim the title he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

The undercard line-up is headlined by rising star Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) vs Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO), in another all-British match-up for the EBU European middleweight title.

The card will also feature a second world title fight as Northern Ireland’s Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) defends his IBF super-featherweight title for the first time against former featherweight world champion, Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs). Former British champion Joshua Buatsi (20-1, 15 KOs) will face Scottish fighter Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KOs) for the WBO interim light-heavyweight title, former light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith (33-4, 20 KOs) faces Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) and two unbeaten lightweights go head-to-head as Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs).

Joshua vs Dubois on TNT Sports Box Office costs £19.99 in the UK and can be watched on discovery+, EE TV and Prime Video. Viewers do not need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device.

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video – Customers do not need to have any channel or Prime subscription to access this event. They can find PPV events in the ‘Live and upcoming events’ row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.