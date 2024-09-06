LG Ad Solutions launches Native Screensaver Ads

LG Ad Solutions, a specialist in Connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, has launched Native Screensaver Ads, a full-screen advertising experience that activates across the Home Screen, LG Channels and Content Store on LG Smart TVs. This ad format capitalises on idle screen time, turning what may be perceived as a period of downtime into a valuable engagement opportunity.

Challenging the assumption that a viewer’s attention is limited once the television screen is idle, LG Ad Solutions tested the assumption and found that Screensaver ads drove on average a 2.5 times higher lift in brand awareness.

“Screensaver ads are proving that even when the TV is idle, viewers remain engaged. Our research highlights a compelling shift in viewer behaviour – showing that screensaver ads on LG Smart TVs can significantly enhance brand visibility and awareness. With 93 per cent of viewers multitasking during TV time, this format ensures brands remain front and center, leveraging every moment of screen presence effectively. The lift in brand metrics we’ve observed underscores the value of this innovative approach to TV advertising,” said Ed Wale, VP of International, LG Ad Solutions.

To assess the value and impact of this new product launch, a study was conducted, measured by Lucid, testing the hypothesis whether LG TV users recollect the ad, across various demographics. By strategically aligning ad delivery with specific user states, the testing not only found significant brand lift but also conclusively demonstrated that users do indeed pay attention to ads, even during downtime. Additional findings included:

2.9 percentage points lift in Brand Awareness. 2.5X above benchmark.

16.2 percentage points lift in Brand Awareness for Women with a Household Income $80K+.

19.7 percentage points lift in Brand Consideration for Adults 45+.

“The launch of our Screensaver Ads has been a significant milestone in enhancing viewer engagement on LG Smart TVs. This full-screen ad format has effectively utilised idle screen time to boost brand visibility. Feedback and study results have validated that these ads capture attention and drive meaningful interactions, making them an integral part of our ad offerings,” said Chris Weiland, Director of Product Marketing at LG Ad Solutions.