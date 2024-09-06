Rakuten TV app on Virgin TV

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, is now available on Virgin TV in the UK, offering viewers an array of content with over 8,000 titles on demand, including new releases to rent and buy, 150+ FAST channels and 1,000+ titles.

Access to the Rakuten TV app is direct, with no subscription necessary, Virgin TV customers can go to the app section on Virgin TV360 or Stream to access the app whereby they can watch three distinct services tailored to various viewing preferences.

These include:

No Extra Cost : an array of content at no extra cost, supported by ads. A vast library of movies and TV shows without any subscription fees.

: an array of content at no extra cost, supported by ads. A vast library of movies and TV shows without any subscription fees. Live TV : a variety of live TV channels at no extra cost, supported by ad.

: a variety of live TV channels at no extra cost, supported by ad. Store: Virgin TV customers are able to buy or rent the latest movie releases via the app by registering an account, offering the flexibility to watch premium content.

Virgin TV customers can look forward to new releases such as Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and A Quiet Place: Day One, as well as channels at no extra cost, including FIFA, and evergreen free movies such as The Big Short, Warrior and the Resident Evil saga—all without the need for a new subscription.

The range of genres of FAST channels includes Top Movies and Action, Entertainment, Reality, Sport, News, Lifestyle, Kids, Crime & Mystery, Docs & Factual and Cooking.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Virgin TV is the home of great entertainment with a host of must-have apps, on demand shows and popular channels. The addition of the Rakuten TV app to our platform gives our customers access to even more unmissable content and fan-favourite films at the click of a button.”

Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV, added: “Rakuten TV offers a great choice for Virgin Media Customers with the premium new releases to rent or buy and a great selection of Movies, TV Shows and FAST channels for free. We are pleased to collaborate with Virgin Media to offer this high-quality experience to its customers. This partnership is a further step in our strategy to bring our TV offer to telco clients across Europe”