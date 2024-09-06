Report: Broadband equipment spend down 8% YoY
September 6, 2024
According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.2 billion (€3.1bn) in Q2 2024, down 8 per cent year-over-year (YoY). Spending, however, did improve by 4 per cent from Q1 2024, which saw the lowest total spending in nearly three years.
“Cable operators continue to feel squeezed between fibre ISPs and Fixed Wireless providers who are siphoning away their valuable residential subscribers,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “As a result, Fixed Wireless CPE unit shipments posted their fourth consecutive quarter of YoY growth, while Cable operators reduced their CPE purchases, pushing unit shipments to historically low levels.”
Additional highlights from the report:
- Total PON equipment spending was down 6 per cent from Q2 2023, driven by an 18 per cent decline in spending on PON OLTs.
- Q2 2024 spending on Fixed Wireless CPE increased 32 per cent YoY, driven once again by strong growth in 5G Sub-6 GHz unit shipments in North America.
- Spending on DOCSIS infrastructure dropped 25 per cent YoY, though total spending on DAA equipment (RPDs, RMDs, R-OLTs, and vCMTS platforms) was essentially flat YoY.
- Spending on Residential Wi-Fi Routers jumped 13 per cent YoY as consumers are consistently upgrading units and mesh systems they likely purchased during the pandemic.