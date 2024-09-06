Report: Broadband equipment spend down 8% YoY

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.2 billion (€3.1bn) in Q2 2024, down 8 per cent year-over-year (YoY). Spending, however, did improve by 4 per cent from Q1 2024, which saw the lowest total spending in nearly three years.

“Cable operators continue to feel squeezed between fibre ISPs and Fixed Wireless providers who are siphoning away their valuable residential subscribers,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “As a result, Fixed Wireless CPE unit shipments posted their fourth consecutive quarter of YoY growth, while Cable operators reduced their CPE purchases, pushing unit shipments to historically low levels.”

Additional highlights from the report: