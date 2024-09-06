Roku, Currys retail media partnership

TV streaming specialist Roku has launched the first stage of its partnership with Currys Connected Media, the retail media network from the tech retailer, to run Connected TV (CTV) video ads on its platform. In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Roku UK, Currys and its partner brands will be able to access Roku Media ad inventory, starting with videos ads and expanding to other creative ad formats.

Launched in late 2023, Currys Connected Media enables the retailer’s partner brands to leverage its first-party data to understand, reach and engage millions of customers. The partnership with Roku extends these capabilities by enabling Currys and its partner brands to reach customers across all Roku streaming devices in the UK, including streaming players and Roku TV models.

“Combining our expertise in TV streaming advertising with Currys’ leadership as an omnichannel tech retailer, we believe this partnership can combine the power of retail media and streaming video to help brands improve the effectiveness of their marketing investment,” commented Richard Halton, Country Manager at Roku UK.

Ads served on Roku devices will be targeted using a combination of first-party data from Roku and insights from Currys and its partners. Campaigns will be executed through a third-party demand side platform (DSP) with the power to match every digital CTV ad to a customer. Allowing brands to deliver relevant messaging to target customers where they’re most engaged and optimise business outcomes whilst keeping customer data from Roku and Currys secure.

Andy Barratt, Head of Retail Media at Currys, added: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Roku and embedding Currys Connected Media across the Roku ecosystem. This agreement enables us and our brand partners to capitalise on changing consumer viewing habits, reach and engage consumers with ads that are much more relevant to their interests, and in turn deliver tangible returns.”

This partnership expands on a long-standing relationship between Currys and Roku to deliver JVC and Logik Roku TVs with the Roku OS built in. The Roku TV licensing programme, which now includes 15 brands in the UK, allows TV brands to quickly bring to market smart TVs, with both Roku’s TV hardware reference design and the Roku OS.