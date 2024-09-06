Welsh creatives call for greater C4 nations requirements

Welsh TV producers trade body TAC has published its submission to Ofcom’s further consultation on the Channel 4 licence.

Ofcom originally consulted on Channel 4’s 10-year licence late in 2023 and has now issued a second consultation on the idea of raising Channel 4’s Made out of England (MoE) quota, from 9 per cent to 12 per cent by 2030.

The key points of TAC’s response are:

Ofcom’s proposed raising of Channel 4’s MoE requirement doesn’t go far enough:

It is too small a rise and too long a timescale – Channel 4 has shown with its 15 per cent+ rise in out of London commissioning over just a few years that it can move more swiftly.

Such a small rise will be countered by Ofcom allowing Channel 4 to direct fewer resources to its linear channel (which is what this core licence covers)

Channel 4 should therefore be required to raise its MoE quota to 12 per cent initially by 2029 and then 16 per cent by 2030

Ofcom dismisses the idea that Channel 4 should have separate nations quotas but does not sufficiently explain why. TACargues that Channel 4 needs to demonstrate its focus on each nation, especially as audiences in Wales are less satisfied with it than in any other nation. Ofcom and Channel 4 claim that there is not the capacity in nations but Wales alone has around 50 companies active at any time, working with S4C, BBC, ITC, Channel 4, C5 and also international TV platforms.

TACmaintains, as in its initial consultation, that Channel 4’s overall out-of-London quota should be raised to 50 per cent rather than left at 35 per cent. Channel 4 already has set itself 50 per cent as its ongoing quota and this should be future-proofed against future changes in management.

Channel 4 should hold at last two in-person commissioning meetings with the sector in Wales per year, one each in North and South Wales. It should also liaise every year with TAC regarding its strategy for commissioning in Wales.

“While Ofcom has made a small step towards increasing Channel 4’s requirements to producers in the UK nations, this will not we believe make a tangible difference,” stated TAC Chair Dyfrig Davies. “Ofcom instead needs to introduce a suite of measures, including individual nations quotas, a mandatory 50 per cent quota for out of London and a 16 per cent MoE quota, to make a real difference and ensure Channel 4 is commissioning from a wide diversity of producers over the next ten years. To help with this it also needs to engage in a systemised manner with TAC and the Welsh sector on commissioning strategy.”