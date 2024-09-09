Channel 4 extends ad partnership with Yospace

Channel 4 and Yospace, the dynamic ad insertion specialist, have extended their multi-year partnership, taking them to over ten years of collaboration. The partnership will see Yospace help the broadcaster grow its digital advertising business further as it targets becoming a digital-first public service streamer by 2030.

Yospace’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology plays a pivotal role in Channel 4’s digital ambitions by opening up addressable advertising across its live streams – in a way that delivers a frame-accurate, broadcast-grade experience for the viewer. In addition, Yospace has helped Channel 4 extend the reach of its monetisable channels across big screen connected TV (CTV) platforms and devices, including Android, iOS, and most recently Amazon Fire, Roku, Sky Q and Sky Glass, with more to follow.

“Channel 4 is a true pioneer of streaming and advertising and we are proud to continue our successful partnership. The broadcaster was one of the first companies in the world to leverage SSAI for addressable video streaming at scale and is still leading the way in advertising innovation for big screens,” said Tim Sewell, Chief Executive Officer, Yospace.

“We’re particularly proud of our ongoing partnership in what is our 25th anniversary year. Yospace technology spans the digital video age, from the birth of mobile video delivery to the mass consumption and monetisation of broadcast-grade streaming. I’m looking forward to the next phase of our work together with Channel 4, which will bring even more scale and innovation to match.”

Channel 4 launched SSAI for live streams with Yospace in early 2015. Since then, the partnership has flourished through the successful monetisation of many TV events, from The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox, to major sports including Formula 1, the Cricket World Cup, men’s and women’s international football, and now three Summer Paralympics. Channel 4 delivered its biggest-ever month of streaming in March this year, with viewing up 40 per cent year-on-year to 6.9 billion viewer minutes.

“Yospace has been instrumental in helping build our digital revenue operations over the last decade. We will see viewing records being broken time and again as our streaming and monetisation operations continue to scale. Yospace provides essential advertising tools for this exciting next phase of our online growth. They will help us fulfil the potential value of our advertising, at scale, while delivering an exceptional experience for our viewers. I look forward to working with Tim and the rest of the team as we grow our digital advertising business even further,” added Barry John, Head of Sales Operations, Channel 4.