FAST service Pluto TV has announced the international launch of FIFA+ on its platform across multiple markets, including the UK.

FIFA+ brings football entertainment to fans including documentaries and original series from around the world as well as historic full match replays and highlights from the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup and more. Viewers can go behind the scenes as Gary Lineker interviews other Golden Boot winners and HD Cutz tends footballers in his barber chair. From Kerala to the Macarena and the stands of the MLS to the FIFA World Cup stage, FIFA+ brings viewers all the emotion, drama and excitement from the beautiful game.

The channel is now available on Pluto TV in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Upcoming highlights from FIFA+ on Pluto TV include a lookback at the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa on September 21st, a celebration of Mexican Independence Day on September 16th, featuring highlights from the Mexican National Team and World Champions Spain featuring highlights from the men’s victory in South Africa and the women’s 2023 successes, available throughout the weekend of September 28th and 29th.