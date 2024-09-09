Mediablocks and partners celebrate success in Streaming Copa America 2024 for Televen 

Mediablocks, a leading integrator in Latin America´s streaming industry, has announced the success of its recent deployment for Televen, one of Venezuela’s largest broadcasters, in delivering the highly anticipated Copa América 2024 football tournament to Venezuelan audiences.

The Copa America 2024 project was the first major test of Televen’s new Televen Stream service, following their transition from traditional broadcasting to a fully digital platform, led by Mediablocks.

Throughout the tournament, Televen Stream became the top platform on Android and iOS for the event, garnering over 43 million impressions and a base of 1.3 million installations within months, setting new benchmarks for live event streaming in the country.

At the heart of the project was the collaboration between Mediablocks and its partners, with each bringing unique expertise to the table.

Content and subscription management came fro m Setplex as part of their ‘Nora’ OTT middleware, along with CDN load balancing from their Streampool solution, and multi-screen apps compatible with all major platforms.

TVU Networks provided robust cloud production solutions, enabling an IP native workflow to ensure reliable and high-quality streaming throughout the tournament.

AVoD monetisation was powered by Aniview and Broadpeak, who enabled Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), ensuring that Televen Stream could capitalise on new sources of income and maximise its advertising inventory.

CDNs were supplied by Fastly, Edgio and CDN77.

For live event streaming like the Copa América, dynamic scalability is crucial to handle fluctuations in demand, especially during peak traffic within the first 10 minutes of each match. The platform needed to efficiently scale up to manage high traffic and scale down to avoid excess costs during low demand. As the Venezuelan team’s success drove larger audiences, these challenges grew more complex, highlighting the robustness of the digital ecosystem developed by Mediablocks and its partners.

“Mediablocks’ deployment of Copa America 2024 for Televen exemplified how technology, when combined with strategic partnerships, can deliver extraordinary results,” said Carlos Hulett, CEO of Mediablocks. “Together, we have not only delivered a high profile sporting event to millions of viewers, but also expanded Televen’s reach and unlocked new revenue streams, positioning them as a leader in the digital content space.”

Mediablocks’ project partners Setplex, Broadpeak and TVU Networks will be exhibiting at IBC 2024 from September 13th to 16th at the RAI Amsterdam.