OKAST launches ASAP4EU Consortium

OKAST, an SaaS provider of white-label live, VoD streaming platforms and FAST channels, has partnered with Broadpeak, Titan OS, and Impresa to establish the ASAP4EU (Advertisement Solutions and Analytics Platform) Consortium.

This initiative aims to introduce an advance interactive advertising solutions for FAST and AVoD across Europe. The Consortium is focused on delivering a technology and content strategy that is specifically tailored to the European market while also having the potential for international scalability.

Co-funded under the Europe Media Creative umbrella for 3 years, the Consortium brings together:

OKAST (edited by MEI Group, France) leader in OTT platforms and FAST channels, with more than 600 channels and platforms worldwide.

Broadpeak (France) streaming software provider (CDN, packagers) and its SaaS, broadpeak.io, delivering ad insertion technologies.

Titan OS (Spain), the European independent OS and premium CTV advertising marketplace, powering Philips and AOC TVs – and soon JVC through a partnership with Currys in the UK – with exclusive inventory and insights from millions of exclusive active users, and the ability to extend campaigns to over 30 million households.

SIC Portugal) the Portuguese TV network of 10 TV channels, belonging to Impresa, the biggest private media group in Portugal, with publisher activities.

As the streaming industry moves toward ad-supported models, the ASAP4EU project seeks to establish the technological infrastructure needed for a European content monetization ecosystem. This initiative is designed to enhance the competitiveness of European players and safeguard their cultural and economic sovereignty in the rapidly evolving audiovisual landscape.

ASAP4EU will optimise revenue streams for European video platforms and content owners by introducing AI-based meta-content discovery, ensuring data traceability in line with European regulations, creating personalised FAST channels, and utilizing AI for interactive ads. This approach aims to enhance viewer engagement and broaden market reach for advertisers.

The members of ASAP4EU were previously involved in OKAST’s successful FAST4EU programme, which focused on launching initial FAST channels and addressing EU-wide distribution strategies. This included ensuring multilingual content availability, content diversity across genres and countries, and compliance with local and pan-regional regulations. As a result, the new consortium benefits from extensive expertise and the established leadership of its members in their respective fields.

“Through this Consortium, we unite expertise in technology, advertising, platforms, and content with the goal of creating a fair, transparent, and robust advanced advertising solution. Our ambition is to enhance European content monetisation across FAST and AVOD platforms while fully respecting regulations and preserving the richness of our culture,” said Cédric Monnier, CEO, Co-founder OKAST

“With this Consortium, Broadpeak is proud to leverage our deep expertise in video streaming and ad insertion technologies to foster innovation in the European media landscape. By collaborating with OKAST, SIC and TitanOS, we are advancing the capabilities of FAST and AVoD platforms, ensuring a seamless and enriched viewing experience for audiences while driving sustainable growth for content creators and advertisers alike,” commented Mathias Guille, Vice-President Cloud Platform, Broadpeak.

“The TV advertising industry is changing. This consortium understands the key role of local expertise in Europe , from content distribution and localisation to audience fragmentation and regulatory constraints. Through ASAP4EU, we will introduce advanced technologies and ad solutions to Titan OS that will strengthen our proposition to advertisers and content partners, expanding their distribution channels, helping them impact hard-to-reach audiences with relevant TV experiences and unlocking monetisation opportunities for the entire ecosystem,” said Tim Edwards, COO, Titan OS.

“Joining the ASAP4EU Consortium marks a crucial moment for Impresa, as we will be using cutting-edge technology to revolutionize advertising in the European streaming landscape. Our commitment to innovation and cultural integrity will lead us to unparalleled viewer engagement and raise the monetisation potential of content creators across Europe. As a broadcaster and content creator, we are sure that this consortium will make us evolve, specifically OPTO SIC, our streaming platform,” added Bruno Padinha, CDO of Impresa Group