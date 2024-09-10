The new Chair of the UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee is Dame Caroline Dinenage.

She was the sole nomination, and has therefore been elected, unopposed. She held the position in the previous parliament.

“I’m delighted to be re-elected to chair the Culture, Media and Sport Committee and entrusted to build on our achievements in the last parliament,” commented Dinenage. “These sectors are our global economic super-power, they have remarkable abilities to drive regeneration and bring communities together. I will continue to work cross-party to ensure the government doesn’t take them for granted and they continue to fire on all cylinders.”

She will take up her position as Chair when the remaining members of the Committee have been appointed by the House.