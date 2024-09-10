ITV captioning services partnership with AI-Media

AI-Media, a specialist in AI-powered captioning and translation services, has announced a partnership with ITV. The collaboration marks a step forward in the use of AI captioning technology to enhance accessibility and operational efficiency across ITV’s broadcast network.

David Padmore, Director of Accessibility for ITV, commented: “At ITV, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions to improve our services and meet the diverse needs of our audience. Working with AI-Media has allowed us to take advantage of cutting-edge AI to streamline our captioning workflows while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.”

The partnership centres on the deployment of AI-Media’s LEXI live automatic captioning solution, which integrates seamlessly with ITV’s existing infrastructure. The collaborative effort between AI-Media and ITV has resulted in a technology architecture tailored to the broadcaster’s requirements, including its 18 regional news variants. The solution will utilise AI Media’s SDI Encoder Pro Cards to deliver LEXI captioning as VANC embedded data into ITV’s existing architecture and will be operated by ITV’s expert Access Services team. AI Media’s Alta product will also be used for ITVX and other IP video workflows.

“ITV chose AI-Media because of our robust infrastructure and the ability to deploy LEXI in complex broadcast environments. Our experience in delivering captions in highly regulated markets and our strong relationships with regulatory bodies like Ofcom, ACMA, and FCC were significant factors in their decision,” said John Peck, VP of International Sales at AI-Media. “This partnership not only enhances ITV’s operational efficiency but also confirms their position as forward-thinking innovators in the European access services community.”